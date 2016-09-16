Charles “Hans” Luettjohann

Funeral services for Charles “Hans” Vernon Luettjohann, 88, Tipton, were held Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton.

Mr. Luettjohann died Feb. 12 at the Belle Plaine Specialty Care Center.

The son of Fred and Minnie Luettjohann and Robert Bolton, he was born Feb. 28, 1927 in Iowa City. He attended school in Mt. Vernon and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 when he was just 16. He served our country for two years during World War II. He was stationed in Dutch Harbor in the Alaska Aleutian Islands. In 1950 he married the love of his life, the late Mary Baker, in Tipton. Together they raised two children, Sandy and Deb.

After returning home from the U.S. Navy, Mr. Luettjohann began work with the U.A.W. in Chicago and Cedar Rapids as a carpenter, before joining International Harvester in East Moline, Ill. as a Millwright and Union Steward.

He was a current member of the Tipton V.F.W. For enjoyment he loved to golf, bowl, fish, deer hunt, host big fish fry parties and drink beer with his VFW buddies.

Mr. Luettjohann is survived by two daughters, Sandy (Dave) Peterson, Blairstown; and Deb Schwitzer (Scott Meumann), Tipton; four grandchildren, Kim (Jim) Lang, Nichols; Ryan Roszell, Hills; McKenzie Schwitzer, New York; and Myles Schwitzer, Cedar Rapids; three great-grandchildren, Cody Martin, Iowa City; Alexis Martin, Iowa City; and Nevaeh Trimble Roszell, Tiffin; and his five furbies, Izz, Marley, Charlie, Peanut and Daisy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Don and Delmar.

A memorial fund has been established.