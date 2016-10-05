Joan Siemsen

Funeral services for Joan B. Siemsen, 84, Dixon, were held Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, with interment in the Dixon cemetery.

Mrs. Siemsen died peacefully on Oct. 5 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by her loving family.

The daughter of Adolph and Leona Hamann Riessen, she was born Oct. 7, 1931 in Davenport. She graduated from Davenport Central high school in 1950. She married Richard Siemsen on Sept. 3, 1955 in Davenport.

The couple farmed for 40 years in Dixon. She was very loving and caring, and always thought of others before herself. Her life was centered around her family and she enjoyed being a grandma to Zach.

Mrs. Siemsen was a former member of Hope Lutheran Church in Dixon and the Dixon American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the casino. She and Rich were avid Hawkeye fans, enjoying their football season tickets for several years. They also enjoyed watching Hawkeye basketball. Above all, she loved her family, especially her girls and grandson.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years; two daughters, Cyndi Siemsen, Walcott; and Lori (Terry) Ralfs, Maysville; and her grandson, Zach Ralfs (Amanda), Maysville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Val Hopphan.

Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or the Shriner’s Hospital for Crippled Children.