Mark Meeks

Funeral services for Mark James Meeks, 81, West Branch, were held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch.

Mr. Meeks died Oct. 5 at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.

The son of Orval and Velma Lemley Meeks, he was born July 6, 1935 in Indianola. Following the death of Velma, Orval married Agnes Droll and together they raised Mark. He graduated from Ainsworth high school in the Class of 1953. He married Kathleen “Katie” Polman on Nov. 16, 1956 in Iowa City.

Mr. Meeks worked in the automotive business for 20 years and the last 20 years at the West Branch school system as a janitor, retiring in 1998.

He is survived by his wife; four children, Doug (Carla) Meeks, West Branch; Molly Meeks, West Branch; Patty (Scott) Merritt, Iowa City; and Marcy Hamer, West Branch; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bob (JoAnn) Meeks, Runnells.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Greg; and four brothers, Cecil, Everett, Lee and Buel.

A memorial fund has been established.