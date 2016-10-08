Roger Fox

Funeral services for Roger Arnold Fox, 99, Clarence, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, with burial in the National Cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at Fry Funeal Home.

Mr. Fox died Oct. 8 at the Clarence Nursing Home from congestive heart failure. Mr. Fox was born March 1, 1917 in Wheatland to Arnold Henry Fox and Mona Evelyn (Thompson) Fox. He attended and graduated from Wheatland high school. He married Dorothy S. Gade on May 17, 1943 at what is now the Zion UCC Church in Lowden.

Soon after graduating from high school, he started a produce business in his home town serving customers in a wide area. In 1942 he was inducted into the Army and served in the Air Corp at Rackheath airbase north east of Norwich, England as a First Lieutenant. The men working for him were responsible for the maintenance and arming of sixteen B-24s during the European campaign.

After the war he returned to his produce business, which he closed in the 1950’s. From there he worked at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa for a while before being hired as a purchasing agent at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Later he transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal, continuing his career as a purchasing agent until his retirement in 1977. After retirement he became active in woodworking, while maintaining an apple orchard at his home.

His survivors include his daughter, Lynn Fox (Jill Hoover), West Branch; son, Mark (Beth) Fox, Lowden; grandchildren, Ian (Carey) Fox, Cedar Rapids; Carrie (Will) Hobbs, Chicago; and Laura (Andy) Werling, Muscatine. Roger’s pride and joy were his great-grandchildren: Stella Fox, Zoe Fox, Abigail Fox Rowan Fox; Arden Werling, Nile Werling; Vivian Hobbs and Alexander Hobbs. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Beulah Gade, Wheatland; and several nephews and a niece.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife in September 1994; his sister, Hazel Muller and brother-in-law, Kenneth Muller; brother-in law, Fred Gade, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Hubert Gade.

Memorials can be made to Lowden Rescue.