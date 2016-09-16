A Celebration of Life for Ronda Malcom (formerly Hudson), 66, of the Lisbon/Mechanicsville area, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 at Gwen’s Restaurant in Lisbon. Burial for family will be at a later date.

Ronda Malcom died Feb. 12 at Mercy Hospice House of Hiawatha after a very short struggle with cancer.

The daughter of Edna and William Billman, she was born Oct. 11, 1949. She attended Lisbon high school and retired from Oral B/Proctor and Gamble of Iowa City.

She enjoyed the outdoors, loved working in her flower garden and had a natural green thumb. She always loved camping with her family and was an awesome cook. She also loved her pets.

Ronda Malcom was a friend to everyone she met, always there to lend a helpful hand. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and daughter, but also a loving friend to everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her father, Bill Young, Cherry Ridge Assisted Living in Mt. Vernon; sons, David “Brian” (Jan) Hudson, Lisbon; and Brandy (Tina) Hudson, Iowa City; a sister, Deb (Al) Forest, Cedar Rapids; a brother, Ken Billman, Cedar Rapids; a step-sister, Sandy Meyers (Don), Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Thad, Clay and Tawnie Hudson, Lisbon; Dustin and Blake McAfee, Mt. Vernon; and Allie and Kate Hudson, West Branch; nieces and a nephew, Stephanie (Joe) Honn, Ely; Nick Forest, Cedar Rapids; Jessica and Melissa Billman, Cedar Rapids; Kim (Brian) Peiper, Lisbon; Ryan (Jill) Gilmore, Hiawatha; and Michelle Bradford, Cedar Rapids; and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Young; a sister, Linda (Larry) Hill, Cedar Rapids; two infant children, Jason and Angela; and a step-sister, Amy (Howard) Hemmer, Beloit, Wis.

Memorials may be forwarded to Mercy Hospice House of Hiawatha.