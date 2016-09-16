Thelma Nebergall

Memorial services for Thelma P. Nebergall, 95, Tipton, will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton.

Mrs. Nebergall died quietly on Feb. 14 at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton.

The daughter of Walter and Lydia Richard Decious, she was born March 20, 1920 in Anamosa. She graduated from Martelle high school, where she played on the basketball team and “was the fastest moving girl on the wooden courts in Jones county.” She married Harve Nebergall on Aug. 5, 1945 in Mt. Vernon. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1959.

Mrs. Nebergall was a homemaker and worked for Walt Graham in shoe sales.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, U.M.W., Tipton Women’s Club, and Child Conservation. She loved the Cubs and loved to travel.

Mrs. Nebergall is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kay Nebergall, Cedar Rapids; and two grandchildren, Jason and Kristen Nebergall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kim Nebergall; and her husbands, Harve Nebergall, Lloyd Kallenberger, Arthur Domer and Franklin Port Stonerook.