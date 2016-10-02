Betty Harrison

Graveside services for Betty J. Harrison, 90, Moscow, were Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 at Klein cemetery in Moscow, with Rev. Dan Schoepf officiating.

Mrs. Harrison died peacefully on Oct. 2 at her home.

The daughter of William and Addie Gravatt Pulliam, she was born Jan. 9, 1926 in Muscatine county. She graduated from Muscatine high school. She married Alvin A. Harrison Sr. on Jan. 27, 1950 in Muscatine. He and their oldest son, Alvin Jr., preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1967.

Mrs. Harrison retired from Wilton Community schools, where she worked in the cafeteria and farmed in Muscatine county for many years.

She loved living on the farm and enjoyed the out of doors. She enjoyed gardening, drinking coffee and reading her Bible.

She was a member of Calvary Church in Muscatine.

Mrs. Harrison is survived by her children, JoAnn Stott, Muscatine; Rod (Linda) Harrison, Moscow; and Julie (Mark) Weigand, Muscatine; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several step-grand and great grandchildren; and a brother, Jim (Delores) Pulliam, Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Alvin Harrison Jr.; a sister, Helen Pulliam; and brothers, Arnold, Jasper, Marshall, Steve, William, Merle “Jiggs” Earl “Nick”, Donald and George Pulliam.