Robert Cram

A Celebration of Life service for Robert (Bob) Edward Cram, 35, Mt. Vernon and formerly of Tipton, was held Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, with Pastor Nate Kennedy officiating.

Robert Cram died suddenly on Oct. 3.

The son of Dennis and Sally Cram (Osborn), he was born Nov. 18, 1980 in Cedar Rapids. He attended Tipton high school and later earned his GED. He furthered his education in Washington at ITT, where he was the class Valedictorian. He returned to Iowa after living several years in Washington and was employed as a CAD Technician at Metal Design Systems in Cedar Rapids.

“Uncle Bob” to many, he moved his nieces and nephews and the time he could share with them, as well as his friends and extended family. Other activities he enjoyed were Frisbee golf and Raiders football, fishing and beating his dad at golf. He had a contagious smile that he shared with all he crossed paths with. Gone too soon, his memory will forever be in many hearts.

Robert Cram is survived by his parents; a sister, Kellee (Jeremy) Oxley; nieces, Anistyn and Layla; a nephew, Oakley, all from Tipton; grandparents, Bob and Marj Cram; an aunt, Linda Cram, Chandler, Ariz.; good friends, the Faron Drager family, Bennett; Joey Stout family, West Branch; and honorary family (the card group), Lysle Regennitter family, Gene Conrad family, Denny Flynn family and Steve Rose family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Laura Jane Osborn.