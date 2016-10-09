Ellsworth Voelkers

Funeral services for Ellsworth “Ike” Voelkers, 87, Cedar Rapids, will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids. Mr. Voelkers died Oct. 9 at Living Center East.

The son of Orval and Ella Bentrott Voelkers, he was born Aug. 9, 929 in Toronto, Iowa. As a young man he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he served honorably as a corporal. He married Dorothy Henningsen on Sept. 22, 1957 in Wheatland. To this union four children were born.

Mr. Voelkers is survived by his wife of 59 years; a daughter, Nancy (James) Houtz, Cedar Rapids; sons, Kurt (Pam), Waterford, Wis.; and David, North Liberty; and four grandchildren, Nathan and Tyler Houtz; and Alexandra and Elliott Voelkers.

He was preceded in death by a son, Neal, in 2004.

A memorial fund has been established.