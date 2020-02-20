BREAKING NEWS: All 13 Deputies of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office Ask County Attorney To Step Down

Due to a wide range of ongoing concerns and issues, the deputies of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office feel compelled to issue a vote of NO CONFIDENCE against Cedar County Attorney Jeff Renander. There have been growing concerns about Cedar County Attorney Renander’s handling of criminal cases, particularly sex abuse cases. It has come to our attention that Cedar County Attorney Renander made egregiously inappropriate comments to the victim of a sexual abuse case he recently handled. It has been shocking to hear of examples when Cedar County Attorney Renander has victim shamed, as well as minimized the traumatic experiences of multiple sexual abuse victims, to include child sexual abuse victims. The lack of professionalism and self-awareness exhibited by Cedar County Attorney Renander is not only shocking, but causes the victims of sexual abuse in Cedar county to be re-victimized, and could very well deter other victims from coming forward. It is our position that it is in the public’s best interest, for public safety, that Jeff Renander vacates his office.