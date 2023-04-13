Cedar County Burn Ban

Dry and windy conditions in Cedar county have resulted in a burn ban.

The office of the state fire marshal received a request from Jodi Freet, director of Emergency Management in Cedar county, requesting that effective Wednesday, April 12, all open burning be banned until further notice.

Freet made the request representing each fire department having all or part of their fire district within Cedar county..

The fire marshal found that conditions in the county constituted a danger to life or property.

The ban went into effect at noon on April 12 and will continue until Freet notifies the fire marshal that dangerous conditions no longer exist.

Violation of the burning ban is a simple misdemeanor.

A proclamation issued by the state fire marshal does not prohibit a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn is to take place, the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfill, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch.