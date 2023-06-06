Dorothy Stevenson Obituary

Dorothy J Stevenson, Aug 12, 1928 – Jan 3, 2023.

Dorothy J Stevenson, 94, Moline, passed away January 3, 2023, in Middletown, CT. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday June 9th, at First Covenant Church, Moline. Private inurnment at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Born August 12, 1928, in Cedar Bluff, IA, to William and Mary (Benesh) Mason, Dorothy was raised on a farm, graduated from Tipton High School, moved to Moline. She married Richard August 20, 1948 and raised three children. She retired from Elliott Camera Shop; was an active member of First Covenant Church and several Camera Clubs; known for her photography skills, earning many awards in local and national competitions; volunteered many years with the photography team at the QC Open. She explored all 50 states and at least 11 countries, including touring Costa Rica focusing on hummingbirds and a photographic African safari.

Survivors include her son, Dean (Mary Joanne); daughter, Diane; 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, daughter, Donita, grandson, Heath and sister Darlene.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Covenant Church, Moline

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, CT handled the arrangements.