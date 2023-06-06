Street Tree Watering Notice

A big THANK YOU to all of you that have watered and continue to water the newly planted trees in front of your house. The Public Works department will continue to water trees in the City Park and ROW areas around town on a weekly basis. However, because of the very dry conditions, any additional help from the Public is much appreciated. Hopefully some rain soon will take some of the stress off our newly planted Urban Forest. Thanks again for your help.

City of Tipton – Public Works